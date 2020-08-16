Love Island’s Paige Turley finally reunites with BFF Shaughna Phillips on birthday night out

LOVE Island besties Paige Turley and Shaughna Phillips have reunited after six months apart.

Paige and Shaughna met during the winter series of the ITV2 reality show but have been kept apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But finally, the girls have been able to hold a mini reunion to honour of Paige’s 23rd birthday.

Shaughna, 26, surprised Paige at the home she shares with boyfriend and fellow winter Love Island 2020 star Finn Tapp, armed with gifts.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Paige is looking through a stack of Louis Vuitton presents.

Shaughna can be heard in the background saying: “How’s it been then? What’s been going on?”

Squealing, Paige then pans the camera up to reveal her best pal standing in the kitchen while fanning herself with a birthday card.

Paige captioned the footage: “Nooooo way! The best surprise of the weekend! My bestie @shaughnaphillips is here! With the best presents ever!”

Finn had decorated his and Paige’s apartment with dozens of helium pink balloons and the girls later used it as a backdrop for photos.

They have also enjoyed both a lunch date at a seafood restaurant and a night out drinking cocktails together.

Sharing one of the snaps taken in Paige’s lounge, Shaughna told her own Instagram fans: “Only 6 months overdue ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

Ahead of her surprise visit, Shaughna had described Paige as her “wifey” when wishing her a happy birthday online.

She had written: “H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y W I F E Y💖 My dearest Paige, where do I start, what a special little human you are!

“I am soooo unbelievably grateful that the stars aligned and we were able to have the experience of a lifetime side by side, I honestly cannot imagine my Love island memories without you in them!

“Your beauty floors me and that has nothing to do with your looks, you have the most pure heart and anyone who has the pleasure of knowing you would agree.

“You are the queen of the villa, the queen of my heart and I’m so excited for all of the memories we have yet to make!”