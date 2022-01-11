‘LOVE ME LIKE’ is a new EP from Omega X.

In June 2021, Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan made their television debuts in Omega X.

Omega X released a mini-album called LOVE ME LIKE, which contains five songs and is the K-pop group’s second EP.

Omega X has returned with a mini-album titled LOVE ME LIKE, which includes a lead single of the same name.

With the release of the EP, Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan also released a music video for “LOVE ME LIKE.” In the video, Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and

“My feelings are getting so big Hopefully you feel the same way, hopefully you want me too Because this would be the greatest beginning of our history Babe LOVE ME LIKE,” the lyrics of “LOVE ME LIKE” ask the narrator’s lover to reciprocate their feelings, and Omega X sing, “My feelings are getting so big Hopefully you feel the same way, hopefully you want me too Because this would be the greatest beginning of our history Babe LOVE ME LIKE.”

The following is a list of songs from the album LOVE ME LIKE.

Omega X contributed lyrics to the track “Younger” on the band’s debut EP VAMOS, and members of the band co-wrote the lyrics to “LIAR” and “Please” on LOVE ME LIKE.

“I believe this album truly reflects our diversity as a group,” Jaehan stated in a press release.

In addition, through our self-composed B-side tracks, I hope to show a new side of Omega X that our fans have yet to see.

I’m grateful for the chance to perform these songs.”

“I pour my sincerity and heart into each and every song I write, and ‘LIAR’ is no different,” Yechan said about the album’s songwriting.

It’s a personal favorite of mine, and I’m thrilled and honored that it’s included on this album.

I’m hoping FOR X will find our LOVE ME LIKE album relatable, and that it will also bring us closer to our fans.”

On June 30, 2021, Omega X made their Spire Entertainment debut with the release of their first EP, VAMOS. Following the release of VAMOS, Omega X released a single album, What’s Going On.

Each member debuted with a K-pop group that has since disbanded or is no longer active.

