Love Triangles, Step Downs, and More: Royal Family Scandals Through the Years

Scandals in the Royal Family Throughout the Years: Love Triangles, Step Downs, and More

The British royal family may appear prim and proper in public, but they’ve had their fair share of controversies over the years.

When Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana announced their separation after ten years of marriage in 1992, fans became aware of the royals’ scandalous behavior.

Princes William and Harry’s parents both admitted to having extramarital affairs at the time.

Diana famously spoke out about her tumultuous relationship with the Prince of Wales in November 1995, sparking a romance with former flame and now-wife Duchess Camilla.

She told the BBC at the time, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a little crowded.”

Charles and Diana divorced less than a year later.

The philanthropist was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Royal divorces aren’t uncommon, but Harry shocked the palace in January 2020 with an entirely unexpected announcement.

The former military pilot and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced at the time that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

The Suits alum was harassed both online and in the British media throughout their high-profile relationship, which began in 2016.

In October of this year, Harry addressed the toxic treatment.

“For far too long, I’ve been a silent witness to her private agony.

“To stand by and do nothing goes against everything we believe in,” he said at the time in an emotional statement.

“There comes a time when the only option is to confront this behavior because it destroys people and lives.”

Simply put, bullying is a form of intimidation that causes people to become fearful and silent.”

When the couple made their exit permanent in February 2021, Harry opened up about the toll royal expectations took on his mental state, referencing his mother’s death and explaining that what he fears the most is “history repeating itself.”

During a special segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, he explained, “It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down.”

“It was a very difficult task.”

