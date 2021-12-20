Lovehoney has announced a Boxing Day sale with up to 60% off – here’s what we’ll be purchasing.

Lovehoney has announced a Boxing Day sale with up to 60% off – here’s what we’re getting.

LOVEHONEY has announced a massive Christmas and New Year sale, with up to 60% off.

Starting this week, there are huge discounts on sex toys and lingerie.

We may receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

This week is the start of Lovehoney’s Christmas and New Year sale, and there are some fantastic deals to be had.

The deals will be available exclusively on lovehoney.co.uk from Thursday, December 23 at 2pm and will run until January 4th.

Customers can save up to 60% on sex toys, lingerie, and other items when they shop Lovehoney’s own brands and best-selling toys.

“We are having our biggest Christmas and New Year sale ever,” a Lovehoney spokesperson said.

“In addition to these headline discounts, which will be available throughout the sale while supplies last, we will be running a variety of daily deals, so it’s worth visiting the site because there are bargains to be had across the entire range of products.”

“After Christmas, new half-price lines will be added, and January will bring even more bargains.”

“After another record year for sales at Lovehoney, this is our way of saying thank you to all of our loyal customers.”

You can see the entire list of offers here, but here’s what we’re interested in:

One woman claims that her £30 Amazon vibrator is a “gift from God,” as it prevented her from walking for 30 minutes in ecstatic review.

Another woman claims that vibrator caused her to ‘lose my mind in 4 minutes’ and that it is so good that she might ‘give men the swerve forever.’

Lovehoney has also released a’magic’ vibrator that induces orgasms instantly and feels like ‘popping candy’ between the legs.