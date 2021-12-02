‘Loving My New Blonde Look’ https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/jill20dugger20is20unrecognizable20with20honey-colored20hair.html:

Jill Dillard (née Duggar) dyed her hair for the “first time ever” (!!) and it’s safe to say she’s in love with it.

On Tuesday, November 29, the 30-year-old 19 Kids and Counting star went to hairstylist Michelle Gamboa to get her chocolate brown locks dyed a brighter color.

“So… thanks to @michellegamboa hair, I did a thing today,” she captioned a photo of the back of her head.

Jill took to Instagram a few hours later to share a behind-the-scenes video of what happened in the salon chair.

To the tune of Fenders’ “It’s Magic,” the Counting On star broke down the entire process from highlights to toning.

Finally, she debuted a honey blonde hue that made her almost unrecognizable.

She told Gamboa, “You nailed it! You nailed it!”

“I’m loving my new blonde hair! It was so much fun spending yesterday with you @michellegamvoahair.”

“Y’all give me all your blonde tips and tricks below,” she captioned the video after picking up some purple shampoo.

Many fans took to the comments section to express their delight at the incredible transformation.

“Your joy was pure joy,” one user commented, while another added, “Love this on you Jill! You look amazing both ways but this new look is amazing.”

If you’re curious about how to achieve the honey hue, Gamboa gave us the lowdown on Instagram.

So, if you want to emulate her tone, make sure to bring the following to your colorist.

Gamboa began the process with a “VERY” full head of foils and a 10vol Alfaparf Easy Lift Lightener.

On the sides, the formula remained the same, but she upped the ante to 20vol.

She applied Alfaparf High Lift and 30vol to the “mohawk” area.

She then applied a glaze using Redken products.

From start to finish, the process took six hours.

Dillard isn’t the only one in her family who has recently changed their look.

Jana Duggar got a blonde makeover from a stylist.

