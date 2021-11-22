Luann de Lesseps of RHONY reveals if the show will be canceled due to low ratings and the Ramona Singer racism investigation.

After low ratings and the Ramona Singer racism investigation, RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps reveals if the show will be canceled.

After Bravo ended the last season without a reunion episode, LUANN De Lesseps has revealed if the show is CANCELED due to low ratings.

After a series low in viewership, the cast of the Real Housewives of New York was in a “state of panic” about their job prospects.

In a recent interview with David Yontef on Behind The Velvet Rope, Luann, 56, discussed the show’s future after a “disappointing” season 13 finale.

Despite the abrupt ending, the reality star claimed RHONY “ended on a good note,” explaining: “We said everything we had to say.”

“It was disappointing that we weren’t able to get together, but timing was an issue.”

It was also far too late for the party.

“So we’re just moving on,” she explained, “and I know there’s some casting going on, so I’m looking forward to the next season.”

“Well, you know, I don’t really have news on the next season,” Luann said when asked if season 14 is officially a go.

“I just know there will be another season, and I’m really looking forward to getting our show back and getting our, our girls back on Bravo, you know?”

“Therefore, I am certain.

“The show is definitely coming back, and because we’re in New York City, we’re going to come back stronger than ever,” she stated.

Luann said she’s not directly involved in the casting process, but she does “weigh in heavily on who might be cast,” and she assured fans that “New York City ain’t going anywhere.”

After record-low ratings and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s trip, Ramona Singer was slammed as “racist” towards her co-star Kenya Moore, rumors of the show’s cancellation began to circulate.

The Bravo show hit an all-time low this summer, with only 764,000 live viewers watching one episode in July.

The reason for the drop in viewership was unclear, but many blamed the producer’s casting choices.

Following the premiere of the spin-off RH Ultimate Girls, some speculated that Ramona’s “racist” behavior toward Kenya Moore was also a factor in the cancellation.

Peacock surprised fans by releasing the highly anticipated spinoff series days early, but fans quickly became enraged with the RHONY star and demanded that Bravo “finally fire her.”

Ramona, 64, and Kenya, 50, were seen spending a week at a luxurious Turks and Caicos oceanside villa with a group of women from various Housewives franchises.

Old-timers in the franchise got into a squabble…

