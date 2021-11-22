Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel for Cheating Photo with Tom D’Agostino on ‘RHONY’ – ‘Karma’s a B*tch’

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps slammed Bethenny Frankel for allegedly staging the “gotcha” photo of her ex-husband Tom D’agostino cheating on her at The Regency.

Frankel shared a picture of D’agostino in a liplock with another woman with de Lesseps before they married.

Despite their grief, D’agostino and de Lesseps remained married.

They split up a few months later.

However, in the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” Ramona Singer and Carole Radziwill claimed that Frankel staged the photo and the whole thing was a set-up.

De Lesseps expressed her delight that Frankel was made aware of the set-up.

De Lesseps said she wasn’t surprised Frankel was accused of stage-managing the photo.

“No, I wasn’t surprised, and you know, karma is a b*tch,” she said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope.

“That’s all I’ve got to say on the subject.”

Radziwill and de Lesseps have had a rocky relationship and have sparred on social media and in the press.

Is it possible for de Lesseps and Radziwill to reconcile now that Radziwill has revealed that Frankel set her up?

“Well, listen, I’m so glad Carole spoke her mind, and you know, I wish her nothing but the best,” de Lesseps said.

“I mean, I don’t run into Carole very often.”

But, you know, I don’t wish her anything, but…

There are no hard feelings between all of the former Housewives who are no longer on the show.

I mean, I just have a lot of respect for them and only want the best for them.”

De Lesseps also stated that her relationship with Singer has improved.

“Well, Ramona, you know, our relationship has changed a lot in the last couple of years,” she explained.

“I’d say we checked in with each other a lot even during COVID.”

“Even this season on the show,” she continued, “we have a deeper friendship.”

“And so, you know, our relationship has evolved, and I now feel like Ramona truly cares about my well-being.

And I’m pretty sure I see Ramona more than any other character from the show.”

Anna Rothschild of ‘RHONY’ says she’d love to marry Tom D’Agostino one day.

Despite the fact that Singer and de Lesseps have a stronger relationship, de Lesseps teased that on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she had the most drama with Singer.

“Her intentions are…” she added.

