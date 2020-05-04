Luca Hänni plays with rumors of love

“Let’s Dance”

The singer comments on the speculations about a relationship with his dance partner Christina Luft and reveals how he feels after the separation from Michèle.

After last week’s Discofox marathon, Luca Hänni (25) and his “Let’s Dance” dance partner Christina Luft (30) bring a lot of feeling to the floor in show nine tonight: How the musician and the professional dancer reveal in Hänni’s Instagram story the two dance to the emotional ballad “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”.

This makes the dancing couple happy: «I know that you have wished for Luca so often. Your will is our command, »says Luft. On the dance floor, the two prove again and again that the chemistry between them is right. This also causes speculation away from the RTL show.

Luca is not ready for turtleness

Luca Hänni and Michèle announced their separation in mid-March, and the rumors of love for him and Christina Luft have been persistent ever since – they have fueled them with erotic choreography in the past few weeks.

Now Luca comments on the speculations. “I’m not even ready for a new relationship,” he admits to “Blick”. “I get on really well with Christina, we have a lot of fun together,” says Hänni. There are no turtles.

Hänni provokes with a forehead kiss

The love rumors would arise every year from a dance couple, says the singer: “We just fit the scheme well.” However, he confesses that he played with the rumors on the dance floor, so he kissed Christina on the forehead after a rumba in show seven. The Bernese admits: “Maybe that was a bit provocative.”

Processing the relationship with Michèle takes time to think – which is currently lacking because Hänni wants to concentrate entirely on his “Let’s Dance” appearances in Cologne and the training is exhausting: “The first few days after a show are often terrible », He says at mid-April at 20 minutes. “The whole body hurts and you have to learn a completely new dance again,” says Hänni about his rehearsal routine.

Even then, the singer denied the rumors of love for Christina Luft and emphasized: «We get along well and are forced to get close on stage. But that’s all there is to it. »