Lucas Bravo of ‘Emily in Paris’ believes that becoming famous is the ‘worst thing that can happen.’

Lucas Bravo believes that becoming famous is the “worst thing that can happen” to Emily in Paris.

C’est la vie? Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily in Paris on Netflix, opened up about the ramifications of shooting to stardom during his role on the hit show.

“I believe that becoming famous is the worst thing that can happen to a person.

It’s just a puff of smoke.

In an interview published on Tuesday, December 28, the actor, 33, told the UK’s The Times that his rise felt “rushed.”

During season 1 of Emily in Paris, which premiered in October 2020, Bravo won fans’ hearts by portraying French chef Gabriel.

In the second season, which premiered on December 22, he returned for more romantic tension with Emily (Lily Collins).

Despite the fact that the model credits his success to his role on the show, he admitted that he has been typecast because of his good looks.

“You can’t be aesthetically pleasing while also being intelligent or having depth.

He explained, “I kept getting roles as the dumb gym teacher.”

“Breaking that image is difficult.”

Of course, I’m not complaining, but it’s a fact.”

Bravo’s inclusion in the Emily in Paris cast only added to his dissatisfaction as he struggled to be taken seriously.

He explained, “I’m like, this objectified overnight thing.”

The “heartthrob” status has made him “very self-aware,” according to the France native.

Because when you think of that word and the people it encapsulates, you always think of a healthy, good-looking, ripped person — and I’m not that.” While he clarified that he is healthy, he added that “the little things that define who you are and make you human” can be viewed as flaws by society.

Bravo recognizes the positive aspects of his situation, despite his criticisms of fame and its consequences.

“I’m from Paris, and we always complain.”

“This is our faith,” he joked.

“When we disagree, it sometimes sparks a revolution, and other times it’s just a year of yellow jackets with no end in sight.”

The rise of the Harris Goes to Paris star has sparked interest in his personal life, but fans hoping for a real-life connection will be disappointed.

In October 2020, he told Glamour, “I have this rule about costars.”

“Once you’re on set, it’s a workplace,” says the actor.

