Lucas Bravo, star of “Emily in Paris,” claims that fame is the “worst thing that can happen to you.”

For those who are just starting out in the entertainment industry, fame may appear to be the ultimate goal and the key to happiness.

Fame, on the other hand, isn’t everything it seems.

Lucas Bravo, a breakout star in Netflix’s romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, believes so.

Bravo explained why being famous is the “worst thing” that can happen to someone in a recent interview, as well as the truth about his newfound “heartthrob” status.

Bravo’s first acting role, according to IMDb, was in 2013.

The Frenchman went on to star in a number of short films and TV mini-series in the years that followed.

Bravo, on the other hand, didn’t become a global phenomenon until 2020.

Emily in Paris, now in its second season, stars Bravo as Gabriel, a hunky chef who falls for the titular character, played by Lily Collins.

Gabriel becomes entangled in a love triangle with Emily and Camille (Camille Razat), who also happens to be Emily’s close friend.

As you might expect, this results in some awkward but amusing situations.

Bravo made his move to the big screen after Emily in Paris Season 1.

Mrs. and The Honeymoon, two of his upcoming films,

The films Harris Goes to Paris and Harris Goes to New York are currently in post-production.

Ticket to Paradise is currently in production on Bravo.

Emily in Paris appears to have made Lucas Bravo famous overnight, labeling him a “heartthrob.”

But, as he told The New York Times, the actor does not want to be defined by his appearance.

“I’ve been working on this for ten years… feeling like you’re on the right track… Then, all of a sudden, I became a heartthrob.”

He stated, “It feels a little rushed.”

“For the quality of work I provided, there was far too much attention.”

Being famous, in my opinion, is the worst thing that can happen to you.

It’s nothing more than a cloud of smoke.

“It makes no difference.”

Bravo went on to say that the focus on his appearance has made him “self-aware” of his flaws.

“Because when you think of the word [heartthrob]and the people it conjures up, you always picture a healthy, good-looking, ripped person — and I’m not like that,” he continued.

“Of course, I’m healthy, but I can be overweight… Once you’re in the [heart throb]category, all the little things that define who you are and make you human are perceived as flaws.”

Furthermore, these high…

