Lucille Ball’s daughter was “devastated” when Cate Blanchett dropped out of a key role in ‘Being the Ricardos.’

Lucille Ball’s daughter was “devastated” when Cate Blanchett dropped out of the lead role in “Being the Ricardos.”

Fans of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz have expressed interest in the Amazon Prime film Being the Ricardos, directed by Aaron Sorkin and starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Many people were interested to see who would play the celebrity couple and how they would be portrayed in the movie.

Lucie Arnaz’s level of involvement is a source of concern as well.

Sorkin used some creative license in order to create drama.

Lucie Arnaz, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with the casting early on in the project.

Cate Blanchett, who was supposed to play Ball, pulled out of the film before it even started.

In 2015, Sorkin started work on a biopic of Ball.

Several actors auditioned for the part in the early stages of the project.

The name Blanchett kept coming up, a star with a diverse acting career that includes Blue Jasmine, Carol, and The Lord of the Rings.

Blanchett’s name was still associated with Sorkin’s project as recently as 2017.

Blanchett left before work on other projects began because the project took so long to get off the ground — and because it was originally pitched as a television miniseries rather than a film.

After Blanchett dropped out of contention to play Ball, Sorkin needed to find a replacement for her.

During the discussion about Blanchett’s replacement, Lucille Ball’s daughter was present.

The following list of candidates, however, did not satisfy her.

In an interview with The New York Times, Arnaz said, “It was always like, ‘Who’s the flavor of the month? Who’s got the hot movie of the minute?”

Many of the suggestions just didn’t fit the character’s personality.

One of the fan favorites mentioned was Debra Messing, who played Lucy Ricardo, Ball’s most famous character, in a Will and Grace reboot episode in 2020.

Ball only appears for about three minutes in Being the Ricardos, which Sorkin did not want.

Instead, the film focuses on Ball’s personal life and how she paved the way for female actors and comedians in the future.

Everything about ‘Being the Ricardos’ has divided critics, with the exception of one thing: Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball performance, which is a revelation.

Kidman was a strong contender for the role, having appeared in films such as Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Moulin Rouge.

As soon as she said it, I knew it was true.

