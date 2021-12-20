Lucy Hale Discusses How She Handles ‘Sensory Overload’ on Set

On Set, Lucy Hale Explains How She Handles ‘Sensory Overload’

Lucy Hale understands the pressures of being a working woman.

When she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, the multi-hyphenate creative was only 15 years old.

The Pretty Little Liars alum has made a name for herself as an actor and musician in the years since.

She’s gone from set to set without taking much time off over the years.

While many people think that being an actor is glamorous, it is far from it.

Typically, preparing for, filming, and promoting a project takes a lot of time.

So, how does Hale deal with her hectic schedule? According to the Katy Keene alum, it all comes down to getting a good start in the morning.

Hale was candid about how she keeps herself grounded in an interview with Interview Magazine.

“I always wake up an hour early no matter where I am in the world or what time I have to be up for work,” Hale explained.

“I have to make my coffee, do my journaling, and just sit there; otherwise, my entire day will be disrupted.”

Before I start a hectic day, I always make sure to have a relaxing morning.”

Her ’50 Shades of Grey’ audition’mortified’ Lucy Hale, but it was still ‘good’ for her.

Hale also admitted that, in addition to her other self-care practices, she tries to prioritize fitness and sleep.

“Then I try to do the normal things like sleep a lot and exercise when I can,” she explained.

“As you know, it’s difficult to find those quiet moments when you’re working 16-hour days, coming home, eating, sleeping, and doing it all over again.”

On a busy set, the Katy Keene alum may carve out time for herself in the mornings, but that quiet can be hard to come by.

Hale admits that the events of filming a film or television show can leave her feeling overwhelmed.

Fortunately, she’s discovered that when she’s on set, music helps her find some semblance of peace.

“Being on set can be overwhelming for me because I am a girl who enjoys solitude, so I simply find a quiet corner, put on a jacket, and plug in my AirPods…

