Lucy Hale on the 5-Year Anniversary of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and the New Reboot (Exclusive)

Lucy Hale Discusses the 5-Year Anniversary of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and the New Reboot (Exclusive)

Lucy Hale is thankful for the show Pretty Little Liars.

Hale was surprised to learn that the five-year anniversary of the PLL finale is right around the corner when ET’s Denny Directo spoke with her in support of her new film, Borrego.

“Well, I guess I’m old now, because I thought it was three years ago.”

“How have the last two years gone?” Hale asked ET, referring to quarantine and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is incredible.

That’s awe-inspiring.”

From its premiere in 2010 to its conclusion in June 2017, Hale played Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series.

“It changed my life,” she said of the experience.

“It means a lot to me.

“I’m grateful for everything it’s given me,” she said.

“Because of that show, I now have the opportunity to play a variety of roles.”

That is something I will never forget.

That is something for which I will be eternally grateful.”

HBO Max announced in September 2020 that a new PLL series had been ordered to series direct.

The show, which will be directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring and will star Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, and Malia Pyles, will be titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and will take place in a new town with new secrets and new Little Liars, but will remain in the PLL universe.

“I’m looking forward to meeting this new group of ladies.

I’m hoping for a good outcome.

“I think people want me to be upset about it, and I’m really happy for them,” Hale told ET.

I’d like to watch.

It’s thrilling.”

“Just enjoy it,” Hale advised the new Little Liars.

It’s going to be a different kind of life for you.

Simply take it all in.

I wasn’t always like this.

I was always thinking ten steps ahead of time, which caused me to miss out on opportunities.

Ride the crest of the tide.

“Surround yourself with good people.”

Hale said she “totally would” appear on the reboot if asked, citing her excitement for the upcoming series.

“I mean, if they said, ‘Lucy, would you like to play a mom?’ I’d say, ‘I’m not quite that old yet.’

‘OK?’ she joked.

But, for the time being, Hale is concentrating on Borrego, which will be released in theaters in the near future.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Lucy Hale Talks ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 5-Year Anniversary and the New Reboot (Exclusive)