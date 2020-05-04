Lufthansa: Federal government apparently plans direct entry

According to a report by the “Spiegel”, the federal government is planning a direct entry into the ailing airline Lufthansa. According to the magazine, aid is worth a total of around ten billion euros. The “mirror” relied on information from negotiating circles. Lufthansa got into difficulties because of the Corona crisis.

According to “Spiegel” 5.5 billion euros should flow to Lufthansa in the form of a silent participation by the federal government. In return, the federal government therefore demands a guaranteed dividend of nine percent. In addition, the state wants to join Lufthansa directly at 25.1 percent, which should cost just under a billion. The state credit institution for reconstruction (KfW) should contribute another 3.5 billion euros. The government wanted to provide a guarantee for this, it said.

Negotiations are likely to continue

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa did not want to comment on the report on request. According to several media reports, negotiations on the aid package are still ongoing. The reporting of “Spiegel” obviously only refers to the government side. However, an agreement should also be reached with Lufthansa on the conditions for the support package.

In a letter to the Federal Ministers of Finance and Economics, Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Peter Altmaier (CDU), Lufthansa and the trade unions Verdi and Pilots Association Cockpit (VC) on Thursday expressed their general willingness to support the federal government thanks. “We very much appreciate that they” have offered help, “it said. “Sustainable preservation of as many jobs as possible” is the goal.

Financial support granted by Austria, Belgium and Switzerland to the Lufthansa subsidiaries Austrian Airlines, Brussels and Swiss should, according to the “Spiegel”, be counted towards federal aid. There is a corresponding decision from Switzerland, Austrian Airlines has applied for help. In return for possible support, other affected governments are also demanding participation and veto rights.

Flight operations came to a complete standstill

The Lufthansa pilots had already agreed to waive up to 45 percent of their salaries on Thursday. The pilots “acknowledge their responsibility,” said the President of the Pilots Association Cockpit (VC), Markus Wahl. However, it is a prerequisite that the group also “commits to its employees” in order to “overcome the circles together with them in a social partnership”, Wahl insisted on preserving jobs.

Because of the pandemic, flight operations at Lufthansa, as well as at other airlines, have come to an almost complete standstill. However, since ongoing costs continue to arise, the company will be burdened by billions in losses. Most of the employees are on short-time work.