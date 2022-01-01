Luke and Aimee Rodgers, Aaron and Jordan Rodgers’ brothers, are expecting their first child.

Luke and Aimee Rodgers, Aaron and Jordan’s brother, are expecting their first child.

Aaron Rodgers will be a grandfather.

On Friday, December 31, Luke Rodgers, the brother of NFL quarterback and Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers, revealed his wife Aimee’s pregnancy.

“For the past two and a half years, we’ve kept our infertility struggles a secret.

Luke wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of Aimee and a sonogram, “Aimee and I have wanted to start a family since the day we were married.”

“Things don’t always turn out the way we expect them to.

Multiple fertility doctors, multiple fertility clinics, an IUI attempt, two rounds of IVF—one of which was a complete failure—and a miscarriage this summer after finally becoming pregnant for the first time were all part of our journey.

I watched my wife go through hundreds of shots and injections, procedures and tests, and the physical and emotional roller coaster of infertility.”

The pregnancy was dubbed a “miracle” by the eldest Rodgers sibling.

“God is wonderful and trustworthy.

So—today, we are overjoyed to announce that we are expecting a baby boy,” he continued.

“The strongest person I know is my wife.”

Despite the fact that this has been the most humble and exhausting season of our lives, God has answered our prayers.

I’m looking forward to seeing Aimee as a mother.

I’m also looking forward to giving this little guy his first haircut, which will be a sweet mullet.

Thank you to everyone who helped us get through this.

Thank you for your prayers and support.

We can’t wait to meet you in July, Baby Boy Rodgers.”

“I am so thankful for our story,” Aimee wrote in response to the news.

The positive.

The negative.

The difficult aspects.

And now for the JOY! I’m grateful for our family and friends who have prayed with us.

My faith has grown stronger.

My marriage has never been stronger.

I’m grateful for my rock-solid husband.

I get to be a mommy for the first time, and I get to watch my best friend become a father.”

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan’s fiancée, was overjoyed with the news.

On Luke’s post, the season 12 Bachelorette wrote, “I’m crying.”

“I adore you guys, and I adore that little boy already.”

Aaron has been the center of attention since he was drafted in 2005.

