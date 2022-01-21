Luke and Nicole Combs Are Expecting Their First Child

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child.

The family of Luke Combs is growing!

Nicole, the country singer’s wife, is expecting their first child together.

On Thursday, the couple announced the exciting news on their Instagram accounts, revealing that they are expecting a baby boy in the spring.

“Here we go, y’all! Lil dude Combs is on his way this Spring! I’m so excited to start a family with this babe!”

It’s going to be a wild ride @nicolejcombs,” Luke wrote alongside stunning pregnancy photos of him and his wife, which included her baby bump and sonogram.

“This may be the best year yet baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited and thankful,” the expectant mother wrote on her Instagram profile alongside the same photos.

Luke and Nicole began dating in 2016 and were engaged in Hawaii in November 2018.

The two married in front of their family in August 2020 at their home in southern Florida.

“Despite the hurricane threat, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year,” a spokesperson for the newlyweds told ET at the time.

The “When It Rains, It Pours” singer announced his and Nicole’s wedding on social media.

“The best day of my life happened yesterday.

My best friend and I got to marry.

@nicohocking, I adore you and wish you nothing but the best.

“? : @tiffany.brittin,” he wrote on Twitter.

Luke and Nicole aren’t the only celebrities who are starting a family.

Danielle Panabaker of The Flash is expecting her second child, while Drew Scott of Property Brothers and his wife Linda are also expecting their first child.

