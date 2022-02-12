Luke Bryan Reveals Katy Perry’s Advice Before His Vegas Residency (Exclusive) Katy Perry Gave Luke Bryan Advice Before His Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan is getting tips from insiders ahead of his upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with Bryan, 45, ahead of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, and he revealed that his fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie gave him some advice before the start of his shows.

“I’ve been talking to Katy…

Perry advised Bryan, “‘It’s just a big, big stage,” Bryan said after Perry’s Play residency at the same venue last year.

While Bryan appreciates the heads-up on the stage size, his performance at Resorts World Las Vegas will be very different from Perry’s, which he described as “theatrical.”

“I don’t take myself too seriously,” he explained, “to just stand there and try to be very theatrical.”

“I’d like to be lively.”

[I want to put on a] rockin’ show where everyone is having a good time.

I’d like to have some moments where I can interact with the audience as well.”

Richie, who is currently performing at the Wynn Las Vegas as part of his Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas! residency, has also given Bryan “a lot of advice.”

“We were on the set of [American Idol] and I was like, ‘Man, I’m worried about this Vegas thing,” Bryan recalled.

”

“You’ll be fine, little buddy,” Lionel said.

“I hope that Katy and I and Lionel’s world intersect where we can get on the stage with each other,” Bryan said when asked if his American Idol co-stars might appear as special guests during his shows.

“With so many artists and singers that come through, I mean, there’s no telling” who might show up if Perry and Richie don’t.

“Whenever they’re in town, they better not call me and say they’re in town,” he joked, “because I’m going to give them an ultimatum to come by here and get on stage with me.”

Bryan gushed about the “big, brand new, amazing, state-of-the-art theater” and its “impressive” video panels that “truly blow your mind” when it came to what fans can expect from his show.

“We’ve been practicing for the past week.

We walked in.

