Luke Bryan was “wired” to be a celebrity, according to Sam Hunt: “He was born to be the center of attention.”

Luke Bryan was ‘Wired’ to be a celebrity, according to Sam Hunt: ‘He Was Born to Be That Center of Attention.’

You can sometimes tell when someone was born to be in the spotlight.

Luke Bryan appears to have the ‘celebrity gene’ in his DNA, according to country star Sam Hunt.

Hunt, who is best known for his chart-topping country-pop song “Body Like a Back Road” and his most recent single, “23,” joined Bryan on his “What Makes You Country XL” tour for 15 stadium dates in 2018.

Hunt has been a fan of Bryan’s music since 2007, but the two appear to have become close friends after touring together.

Hunt reveals some details about Bryan, including why he believes he was “wired” to be a celebrity.

Hunt talked about fame and everything that comes with it, including how different celebrities handle the spotlight.

Hunt appeared on The Bobby Bones Show, where he revealed a few things he’d learned about Bryan since touring with him.

According to Hunt,

“Being on the road with Luke, he’s so at ease in that environment…you can tell he’s just wired for it…he thrives up there on a stage,” she says.

“When Luke walks into a room, you’re like, ‘Oh, that guy’s something,” said host Bobby Estell, aka Bobby Bones. Hunt agreed, saying, “When Luke walks into a room, you’re like, ‘Oh, that guy’s something.”

“It’s almost as if he was destined to be the center of attention.”

Bryan and Hunt are both successful country singers, but they are very different in many ways.

In the Bobby Bones interview, Hunt said he’s not shy, but he’s not “born to be that center of attention,” like Bryan.

“No, I’m pretty outgoing… and I wasn’t shy growing up, and I’m not shy now,” Hunt replied when Estell asked if he was a quiet kid.

Hunt then goes on to explain why he isn’t entirely at ease in front of the camera.

“I guess it’s just feeling a little bit undeserving of the attention and the focus being on me for creating some music,” he tells Estell.

“Because the music isn’t really a reflection of your character or your morality… I feel like the things I feel like are more deserving of attention, it’s just a talent, it’s not really a heroic talent, but you’re kinda looked at that way, so I feel a little undeserving.”

