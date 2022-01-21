Luke Combs and Nicole Combs are expecting their first child as a couple.

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child.

Luke and Nicole Combs have some exciting news to share.

The country music singer, 31, is expecting his first child with his wife, 29, who is 29 years his junior.

Nicole wrote on Instagram on January 4th, “This may be the best year yet.”

“Baby BOY combs will be available in spring 2022!! We are ecstatic and grateful.”

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” Luke continued, “I couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe!”

@nicolejcombs, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Nicole cradled her baby bump in a series of photos in which the couple held up a sonogram.

The country music community, understandably, was overjoyed to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Ashley McBryde wrote, “This is AMAZING!!”

“Congratulations, you two!” Maren Morris added.

Luke and Nicole married a year and a half ago, and the announcement comes about a year and a half later.

A representative for the couple confirmed to People that they married in August at their home in southern Florida.

The music video for Luke’s song “Forever After All” captures their love story and big day on January 1, 2020.

Luke and Nicole began dating in 2016, while she was working at BMI, a music rights management company in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the publication.

He had “no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal” at the time, as he explained to People.

“Everyone said, ‘Yeah, this will never work,'” Combs told the outlet, “so I didn’t have anything when we met.”

Luke and Nicole are still better together, even after three Grammy nominations, six CMA Awards, and six Billboard Music Awards.

“Thank you for loving me, I’m not sure how you do it, but I’m glad you do,” he wrote in an Instagram tribute to Nicole in February 2020.

“I adore you to the moon and back.”

