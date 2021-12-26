Luke Grimes Confirms Fans Will See Him ‘Finally Make a Decision’ On ‘Yellowstone’: Is Season 4 the End for Kayce and Monica?

Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) and Monica’s (Kelsey Asbille) marriage has had a difficult fourth season on Yellowstone.

Tate (Brecken Merrill) has had a difficult time as well.

Kayce was assaulted in the Livestock Commissioner’s office at the start of the season.

A gunman went after Monica and Tate on the Dutton Ranch at the same time.

They are struggling to move on because of the emotional scars left by these attacks.

Could this be the end for Kayce and Monica? According to Grimes, his character will “finally make a decision” in Yellowstone.

Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom) and Luke Grimes talked about Kayce’s character journey in season 4 on a recent episode of the Official Yellowstone Podcast.

Kayce is torn between his obligations to his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and the Yellowstone Ranch, as well as his responsibilities as a father and husband, according to White.

White explained, “He’s stuck in this middle generation.”

“He feels a huge sense of obligation to John Dutton, which pulls him in one direction.”

His father is requesting one thing, while Tate, his son, is requesting something entirely different.”

Kayce moved his wife and son out of the Dutton log cabin after the attacks in the season 4 premiere.

They eventually found a place to call home.

However, as the situation on the Yellowstone Ranch deteriorates, Kayce may be forced to abandon Monica and Tate in favor of his father and siblings.

“And so he’s getting tangled up in these two – you know, his father’s responsibility and his son’s responsibility, his sister’s responsibility and his brother’s responsibility,” White explained.

“It just feels like no matter what he does, even when he’s acting out of love, he’s causing rifts on the other side of the equation.”

White’s assessment of Grimes’ character was accurate, and Grimes agreed.

Fans will “really see [Kayce] at the beginning stages of really making a hard decision about which sort of path he’s going to choose” in Yellowstone season 4, according to him.

“Which I think will feel really nice to the audience – because you’ll be watching this guy finally make a decision,” Grimes said.

Will Kayce choose to protect his father, siblings, and the Yellowstone Ranch over his wife and son? Will something happen between Kayce and Avery? Will Monica’s pregnancy have an impact on Kayce’s decision?

