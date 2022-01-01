Luke Grimes of ‘Yellowstone’ isn’t on social media, but his wife Bianca is.

Luke Grimes of ‘Yellowstone’ may not be active on social media, but his wife Bianca is.

For four seasons, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has portrayed Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of sixth-generation rancher John (Kevin Costner).

Despite being one of the stars of cable TV’s highest-rated drama, Grimes has kept his personal life very private — which means no socials.

Fans can get a glimpse into Grimes’ personal life via his wife Bianca’s Instagram.

Grimes is a New York City native who studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Ryan Lafferty on the ABC drama Brothers and Sisters was his first major acting role.

Grimes was best known for his role as Christian Grey’s brother Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy (Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed) before landing the role of Kayce Dutton.

In the film American Sniper, he played Navy Seal Marc Lee alongside Bradly Cooper.

Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton, a former Navy Seal with a wife and son.

In Season 4, however, his marriage has been in trouble, and Kayce has found himself between a rock and a hard place.

On the one hand, he owes his father, John, and the Yellowstone Ranch his allegiance.

On the other hand, his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill) are adamantly opposed to the Duttons and their property.

Grimes revealed in a recent episode of the Official Yellowstone Podcast that Yellowstone season 4 is when fans “really see [Kayce] at the beginning stages of really making a hard decision about which sort of path he’s going to choose.”

“Which I think will feel really nice to the audience because you’ll be watching this guy finally make a decision,” Grimes said.

Grimes’ life is very different from his character away from the Yellowstone cameras.

He married Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes on November 21, 2018, and they have no children.

Grimes isn’t on any of the social media sites.

Bianca, on the other hand, has a nearly 200-thousand-follower Instagram account where she posts pictures from her home.

Bianca’s profile shows that she is currently…

