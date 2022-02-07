Luke Gulbranson on Passing the Love Triangle Torch from ‘Summer House’ to ‘Walking Contradiction’ Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Luke Gulbranson on Passing the “Summer House” Love Triangle Torch to the Co-Stars of “Walking Contradiction” (Exclusive)

Luke Gulbranson understands what it’s like to be caught in the middle of a reality show love triangle.

Summer House’s fifth season saw the modelhockey coach get chastised for leading on Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller for the majority of the season.

Luke is sitting back and taking it all in, including the Paige DeSorboAndrea DenverCraig Conovertriangle, with Hannah out of the house and Ciara moving on to a different love triangle (with housemate Lindsay Hubbard and Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll) in season 6.

“I think it’s a little weird that Paige called me a ‘f**k boy’ and made my life hell for a while, but she’s a walking contradiction right now,” Luke admits to ET via video chat.

Paige is still close friends with Hannah and Ciara, and last summer she served as the women’s sounding board against Luke.

“And then, when it comes down to it, when it comes to Lindsay, Ciara, and Austen– I mean, Lindsay and Austen have been friends and have had a romantic past and so on and so forth,” he says.

“You can’t tell someone what they can and can’t do unless you’re with them, right? And these are fun, free-spirited people.”

“Their entire relationship with Ciara…

“I mean, all I can say is that it’s probably a recipe for disaster,” he adds.

“However, I believe Lindsay and Austen are mature enough to deal with the situation and figure it out, especially Lindsay.”

Summer House will continue to air, so viewers will be able to see it all unfold — and there is still a lot of summer to watch.

While episode 4 premieres Monday night, the first three episodes only covered one weekend in the Hamptons, so even though a lot happened, little time has passed, creating quite the scenario for Luke’s arrival one weekend “late.”

He admits, “I had no idea half of this stuff was going on either.”

“I’ve watched it and thought to myself, ‘Oh my god!’ I wish I had known this when I arrived because I had no idea.”

“Some of the relationships, the interpersonal relationships, it was just.

