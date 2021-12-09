Lululemon’s Matt James Shares His Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas

Lululemon’s Matt James Offers His Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas

Whether it’s for your mother, significant other, or brother, the Bachelor star has you covered!

We included these Matt James-selected products because we think you’ll enjoy them.

Matt works for Lululemon as a brand ambassador.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

The race is on to find the ideal present for everyone on your shopping list!

Look no further than Matt James’ Lululemon gift guide if you’re looking for a fail-safe present for your mother, sibling, or significant other, a.k.a. the most difficult people to shop for no matter the holiday!

Matt’s picks will help you stop sweating about holiday shopping and give you more time to focus on breaking a sweat in the gym or on a running trail. Whether the recipient is a pro athlete or hopes to be more active in the new year, Matt’s picks will help you stop sweating about holiday shopping and give you more time to focus on breaking a sweat in the gym or on a running trail.

Scroll down to shop the Lululemon ambassador’s gift ideas, which include everything from cozy sweatshirts to insulated long jackets to bike shorts and leggings!

This flattering tank top comes in eight colors and provides the perfect amount of coverage while remaining extremely breathable.

These leggings are great for moms who play tennis, active girlfriends, or any woman who likes to break a sweat in style, as Matt mentioned in his livestream.

You can’t go wrong with this jacket, which features a cinched waist, zippered pockets with a hidden phone sleeve, and 600-fill-power goose down insulation.

This breathable shirt, which comes in 14 colors, is a surefire gift for the active man on your shopping list.

These joggers, which come in sizes XS-XXL and various lengths, will keep the men in your life looking fresh after a workout or while running errands around town.

The highly breathable and sweat-wicking fabric on these high-rise shorts will keep you cool and dry during your sweat sessions.

There are also a plethora of colors to choose from!

