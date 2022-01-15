Lululemon’s MLK Day Sale: The Best Offers

Save big on leggings, jackets, tops, accessories, and more!

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to improve your fitness routine, there’s a good chance you’ll need stylish leggings, jackets, tops, and more to help you look and feel your best while working out. Thanks to Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section, you can now save big on an incredible selection of athleisure apparel.

Lululemon has you covered whether you’re looking for a new pair of bright leggings or long-sleeved tops and joggers for post-workout comfort.

Our 12 favorite Lululemon sale finds are listed below.

It’s hard to find a flattering bike short these days, but Lululemon’s shorts provide lightweight coverage and a high-waist fit for ultimate comfort.

With the temperatures dropping, it’s time to stock up on layerable and travel-friendly jackets.

This is a fantastic deal!

The Align Tank is one of our favorites because it not only allows you to run, jump, or cycle in style, but it also has a fun print.

This jacket has a slimming effect and thumbholes to keep your hands warm while breaking a sweat, making it ideal for late night and early morning runs.

You can work up a sweat in total comfort thanks to the sleek, sweat-wicking fabric.

This is one of Lululemon’s most popular tops, and the breathable fabric that skims your body keeps you warm without drenching you in sweat.

This lined short is designed for training sessions and features a streamlined fit and four-way stretch so you can reach your goals in style!

This adorable bra provides lightweight coverage that allows for unrestricted movement, so you can run, jump, and squat without fear.

This slimming half-zip is a must-have for the winter months, as it keeps you warm while keeping you active.

This long-sleeved shirt is ideal for outdoor workouts thanks to its quick-drying fabric.

These joggers will help you cool down in style after a sweaty workout with a smoothie run.

It may be cold outside, but it’s always warm inside…

