Luyendyk Jr. Arie Luyendyk

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham may not be done having children after all. The parents of three gave ET’s Lauren Zima a tour of their stunning Scottsdale, Arizona, home, and revealed that they may welcome another baby into the fold in the future.

Arie and Lauren, who married in 2019, have two children: Alessi, who is two years old, and Lux and Senna, who are six months old.

Arie announced in October that he was “definitely getting a vasectomy” after becoming a father of three children.

Lauren told ET that this isn’t always the case.

“I’d wager that any twin dad has at some point said he’d get a vasectomy; I still intend to do so, but Lauren is considering it,” Arie said.

‘

Amnesia is something that I believe all women suffer from.

They don’t realize how difficult things are…

‘Maybe in a couple of years, it won’t be so bad,’ she says.

Lauren joked, “Every time I say that, he says, ‘Oh, I better schedule this vasectomy tomorrow.'”

“… ”

‘You are insane,’ he says.

“I’m like, ‘No, I have to schedule it,'” Arie agreed, “but the appointment hasn’t been made.”

Lauren herself isn’t sure she wants another child; rather, she’s “just not 100 percent ruling it out.”

“I know it’s tough right now, and if you asked me right now, I’d say no,” she said. “But if we go three, four years, if we only had one more,” she added.

Arie, on the other hand, isn’t convinced.

He informed his 30-year-old wife, “I’m 40 years old.”

“I’m also not a kid.”

She has no idea how old I am…

She sometimes forgets I’m ten years older than she is.

“What am I going to do if I have a baby at 45? Can I run around with that baby?” I wonder. “When they’re 16, I’ll be 60.”

Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr) shared a post.

In 2018, Arie’s season of The Bachelor brought them together.

Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of the season, but the couple broke up when he realized he was still in love with Lauren.

Following the drama surrounding Arie’s first proposal, he recently re-proposed to Lauren on his season’s After the Final Rose special.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Hasn’t Scheduled His Vasectomy Yet as Lauren Burnham’s ‘Entertaining’ the Idea of Baby No. 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr)