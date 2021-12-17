Lydia Plath and Isaac Plath, stars of “Welcome to Plathville,” have joined Instagram.

Are Kim and Barry Plath loosening up? The couple, who star in the TLC series Welcome to Plathville with their children, are known for their strict rules, which include a social media ban for their younger children.

Lydia and Isaac Plath, on the other hand, have recently joined Instagram, implying that their parents have decided to be more flexible than in the past.

Lydia, 17, and Isaac, 15, both joined Instagram in the first few weeks of December 2021.

Lydia has been promoting her music via her Instagram account.

“God has given me a few songs in the last few months,” she captioned her first post.

“I adore music and am so excited to share it with you!”

Lydia has also shared a number of photos and videos with her Plath siblings.

Meanwhile, Isaac Plath’s Instagram bio describes him as a “pilot in training,” and he has mostly shared photos from his flights.

He captioned one of his posts, “Flying solo makes me feel like I’m accomplishing something!”

Moriah Plath, Isaac’s older sister, assisted him in setting up his social media accounts.

“I helped him set up Instagram last night, so y’all be on the lookout! This will either be the best or worst thing that has ever happened to Instagram,” she wrote on Instagram.

Given how closely Kim and Barry monitor their children’s communications, Isaac and Lydia’s use of social media may come as a surprise to some Welcome to Plathville fans.

One person commented on Moriah’s Instagram post, “Not gonna lie, I’m surprised your parents let [Isaac] have instagram.”

When Lydia began texting a boy she had a crush on without their permission last season, the conservative couple became concerned.

After spying on her daughter’s phone, Kim discovered the hidden messages.

Lydia accepted responsibility for breaking her parents’ rules at the time.

“I’ve betrayed their faith,” she confessed.

“I think I’m more dissatisfied with myself than they are.”

Many viewers were concerned that Kim and Barry were making their daughter feel guilty for typical adolescent misbehavior.

Kim and Barry discussed their decision to choose a sheltered life for their children in Season 1 of Welcome to Plathville.

