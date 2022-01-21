M Night Shyamalan compares Season 3 of ‘Servant’ to ‘Night of the Living Dead.’

M Night Shyamalan compares the third season of “Servant” to “Night of the Living Dead.”

Season 3 of Servant is now available on Apple TV(plus).

Fans can expect the creepiness factor to rise this season, according to showrunner M Night Shyamalan, because it will feel a lot like Night of the Living Dead.

Servant’s final season revealed Leanne’s (Nell Tiger Free) ties to a strange but terrifying cult.

She managed to elude Aunt Josephine’s clutches by stabbing her in the eye in the final scene.

Season 3 will, however, see the nanny constantly looking over her shoulder, as Shyamalan teases.

“She’s been living under this paranoia for a long time that what she did in Season 2 will inevitably have ramifications,” he told TV Line.

“You can’t leave the cult she left, so they’ll come get her.”

This kind of paranoia is very appealing.”

The showrunner teased that Leanne will assume everyone who comes close to the Turner home is a cult member, from neighbors to delivery people.

He predicts that the season will feel like the classic zombie film The Night of the Living Dead as a result of this paranoia and fear.

Leanne has declared herself a Turner family member.

(hashtag)Servant begins its penultimate season on @appletvplus today, directed by @MNightShyamalan. https:t.coi28x1MpgU0pic.twitter.comLtY9yxo5nE

“I think Season 3 is very muscular and very scary as a result of that,” Shyamalan said.

“It almost feels like a lot of Season 3 is about being trapped in a house while things try to get in.”

A long-form version of Night of the Living Dead.”

Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), her brother Julian (Rupert Grint), and her husband Sean (Toby Kebbell) are the central characters in Servant.

Dorothy has blocked out memories of her baby’s death after leaving him in a hot car by accident, and she adopts a doll to replace him.

Dorothy believes her new nanny, Leanne, is her son, Jericho, when she arrives with a flesh-and-blood child.

The show, however, has yet to reveal who or what Leanne is.

It sometimes feels like she’s just a cult-brainwashed girl.

However, some events, such as the basement floor cracking or the lights going out, suggest she…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.