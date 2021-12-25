Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara, and More from ‘Home Alone’: Where Are They Now?

Buzz, your girlfriend, woof! Macaulay Culkin’s film Home Alone launched his career and became a holiday classic that fans watch every year during the holidays.

After his parents go to Florida for the holidays, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Culkin) is accidentally left home alone.

Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, are the two robbers who try — and epically fail — to steal from the McCallister home while Kevin is watching.

“Keep the change, you filthy animal,” and “Look what you did, you little jerk!” are two quotes that appeal to people of all ages.

Part of the reason Culkin can’t escape his childhood fame is because of the memorable lines.

In November 2019, the My Girl actor exclusively told Us Weekly, “Christmas is my time of year.”

“Between November and January, I am recognized ten times more.”

I’m not sure why.”

The worst part of the holiday season, according to the former child star, is that he’s “on TV every two seconds,” which he describes as a “beautiful cursea tricky blessing.”

Culkin isn’t the only actor from the 1990s film and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, who receives praise.

In November 2015, Catherine O’Hara, who plays Kevin McCallister’s mother, Kate, told the Star that she is “grateful to be a part of someone’s Christmas ritual.”

“From November through December, ’tis the season for Home Alone!” the Schitt’s Creek alum told InStyle three years later, and she also revealed a run-in she had with her movie son a few years prior.

In January 2018, O’Hara told the outlet, “I ran into Macaulay once, and he said, ‘Mom!’ and I said, ‘Baby!’

“He looked great and seemed to be in good health, and I was delighted to see him.”

Kevin’s father, Peter McCallister, is played by the late John Heard, and the Polka King of the Midwest, Gus Polinski, is played by the late John Candy in a cameo role.

Brenda Fricker, who played “Pigeon Lady” in Home Alone 2, revealed in December 2020 that she finds the holidays difficult.

“I’d be lying if I said that.”

