Macaulay Culkin, star of the classic Christmas film Home Alone, is unrecognizable 31 years later.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the classic Christmas film Home Alone, is unrecognizable 31 years later.

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin McCallister in Home Alone just over three decades ago, and he doesn’t look anything like him now.

With Christmas only a few days away, many people will be watching their favorite holiday movies, with Home Alone topping the list.

The family film follows a rowdy eight-year-old who is left home alone by his family during the Christmas holidays and must protect his home from two burglars.

Because of his antics in the film, Macaulay quickly became a household name, but he no longer looks like his old self.

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old,” he tweeted when he turned 40 last August.

“I’m not a kid anymore; that’s my job.”

In terms of acting, Culkin hasn’t done much since the Home Alone movies 1 and 2.

In fact, Culkin has only appeared in four films in the last 20 years, but he did play Mickey, a drug addict and gay prostitute, in American Horror Story’s double bill.

Away from the cameras, Culkin has experienced personal heartbreak.

Incredibly, he was forced to ‘divorce’ his parents at the age of 14 in 1994 to prevent them from handling his vast fortune.

In 2018, the actor claimed on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that his father was “physically and mentally” abusive and “jealous” of what he had accomplished at such a young age.

After a string of high-profile relationships went sour, his personal life has also been brought into the spotlight.

Macaulay married actress Rachel Miner when he was 18 years old in 1998, but the couple divorced in 2002.

After his divorce, Macaulay dated Mila Kunis, who is now married to Ashton Kutcher. The couple dated for eight years before splitting in 2011.

Macaulay was also involved in Michael Jackson’s child sex scandal, but maintains that he was never abused by the pop star.