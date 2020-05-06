Macaulay Culkin Will Have “Crazy, Erotic Sex With Kathy Bates” on American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to making headlines with his American Horror Story casting moves. Over the years, Murphy and his AHS team have attracted a number of A-listers and award winners who don’t normally do TV roles, from Jessica Lange to Lady Gaga. And for the upcoming American Horror Story season 10, Murphy did it again when he announced Macaulay Culkin would be part of the cast.

How did Murphy get Culkin on board? It involves a “very, very great insane part” and “crazy erotic sex” with costar Kathy Bates.

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things [Laughs.] where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while,” Murphy explained.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” Murphy said in an interview while promoting his Netflix series Hollywood. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

“We’re waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I’m excited for him to play that part. I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think…I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul,” Murphy continued. “There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”

In addition to Culkin and Bates, season 10 of American Horror Story is set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story generally premieres in the fall on FX, but given the coronavirus and production shutdowns, that day may be delayed.