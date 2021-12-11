Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Acted in a Film to Meet Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Got Into Acting to Meet Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t need much persuasion to accept a role in a Megan Fox film.

When Fox’s name was brought up, the rapper said he said yes right away.

On Friday, MGK revealed how he met the Transformers star while painting the 46-year-old TV host’s nails on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Can I ask how you guys met? Did you get set up on a date?” she asked flatly. Kelly took it from there and, to his credit, provided a wealth of information.

“We were filming a movie [Midnight in the Switchgrass], and the only reason I took the movie was because they said, ‘Your scenes with Megan Fox,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take the movie,'” the rapper explained.

Kelly went on to say that he had a gut feeling about his chance meeting with Fox and that “my gut is always right and I’m grateful for it.”

“I knew she’d invite me to lunch for some reason,” MGK continued.

“Then, out of nowhere, someone says, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so surprised.’

Yes, without a doubt.”

According to MGK, he went inside Fox’s trailer and she inquired about his feelings.

The rapper replied, “I’m lost.”

“She said, ‘Let’s find you,'” Kelly said when asked about Fox’s response.

“And I was like… killed me,” she said.

“She was the goddess of love.”

When MGK finished telling the story, the entire studio audience erupted in applause, prompting Barrymore to exclaim, “You were hit by her arrow!”

The joyous occasion, however, was short-lived.

Barrymore quickly changed the subject and surprised MGK with a prop from The Exorcist!

According to ET, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper has been telling his friends that he’s planning to propose.

“They’re madly in love and completely devoted to each other,” the source said.

“They’re ready to move forward in their relationship.”

ET has reached out to representatives from MGK and Fox for comment.

