Machine Gun Kelly Admits ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Was the ‘Only Reason’ He Took It

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly’s GF, Is the ‘Only Reason’ He Took ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Machine Gun Kelly was eager to meet — and work with — Megan Fox before they met, and he was smitten from the first moment they met!

“We were filming a movie [Midnight in the Switchgrass], which ironically [was]the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scenes with Megan Fox,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie,'” the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 31, revealed while painting host Drew Barrymore’s nails on Friday, December 10.

“I stayed outside the trailer, and my gut is always right, which I’m grateful for because I knew she’d invite me to lunch for some reason.”

“Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and said, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised,’ said the Dirt star at the time.

‘Yes, absolutely.’ I went in there, and she asked, ‘How are you feeling?’ I replied, ‘I’m lost.’

“Well, let’s find you,” Jennifer’s Body star, 35, responded, according to the Texas native.

Her future boyfriend was blown away by her response.

The line “killed me,” MGK said of the 50 First Dates star, 46.

Cupid was her name.”

They started dating two months after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film in March 2020, while she was still dating Brian Austin Green.

(Fox and the 48-year-old BH90210 star have three sons together: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.)

In June 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

“They’re spending more time together and have a strong bond.”

Kelly (real name Colson Baker) hasn’t forgotten about his teenage crush since then, and their PDA-filled romance has continued to heat up.

“You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [at the Billboard Music Awards], which was to go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, walk onstage, and accept an award,” she explained.

