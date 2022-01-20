Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are ‘COPYCATS’ of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s wild ex-couple, according to the actor’s son.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s wild ex-couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are ‘COPYCATS,’ according to the actor’s son.

Billy Bob, 66, and Angelina, 46, were copied by the newly engaged couple, according to Harry James Thornton.

Harry was asked to respond to MGK’s claim that he carries a vial of Megan’s blood around his neck while speaking with Page Six.

During their high-profile romance, Angelina and Billy Bob made headlines for wearing each other’s blood in vials around their necks.

“Ah, they’re copycats!” Harry, 27, joked with the outlet.

“I just thought it was a necklace,” the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star said of his father and ex-stepmom’s infamous jewelry.

“Now… I think it’s kind of gross to wear someone’s DNA around your neck all day.”

“It’s certainly intriguing.”

Harry went on to say that the similarities between MGK and Megan’s relationship Billy Bob and Angelina’s were amusing to him.

The E! host said of his father, “He set trends.”

“I think it’s fantastic.

That is something I can respect.”

Billy Bob and Angelina Jolie shocked the world when they wore blood trinkets during their marriage from 2000 to 2003.

“The necklaces were a very simple thing, ‘Hey let’s poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there and when we’re away from each other we’ll wear the necklace,” the Sling Blade actor told People in June 2018.

“It was that easy,” he concluded.

But it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks by the time it made the news.”

Billy Bob and his ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak have a son named William, who is 28 years old.

Amanda, 42, is the actor’s daughter with ex Melissa Lee Gatlin, and Bella, 17, is the actor’s daughter with wife Connie Angland.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, have six children together.

MGK, 30, shared a photo of a necklace that he claimed contained a drop of Megan’s blood in February 2021.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote at the time.

Megan, 35, added to the rumors about the couple’s blood obsession by saying they “drank each other’s blood” after their engagement.

The Jennifer’s Body actress posted a video of the romantic proposal earlier this month, captioning it, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree.”

We requested the use of magic.

“We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“I had no idea what I was doing, and…

