Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are “Copycats” of Billy Bob Thornton and ex-Angelina Jolie, according to Harry Thornton.

On Wednesday, January 19, Harry, 27, joked to Page Six about Kelly, 31, who was wearing a vial of blood that Fox, 35, had given him around his neck.

When his father, 66, wore the vial during his romance with Jolie, 46, the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star didn’t understand the context.

“At first, I mistook it for a necklace.”

Now, I think wearing someone’s DNA around your neck all day is disgusting.

“It’s definitely intriguing,” Harry said of Billy’s jewelry choice.

“He’s a trend-setter.”

That’s fantastic.

That is something I can respect.”

From May 2000 to May 2003, Billy and Angelina Jolie were married.

The pair made headlines at the time when they revealed they wore vials of each other’s blood on their bodies.

On the “HFPA In Conversation” podcast in June 2018, the Armageddon star, who shares Harry and William with ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak, said, “The necklaces were a very simple thing.”

“‘Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there, and when we’re away from each other, we’ll wear the necklace.’ It was that simple, but it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks by the time it made it to the press.”

In 2014, the Sling Blade actor married Connie Angland after their breakup.

After nearly ten years of dating, Jolie married Brad Pitt the following year.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the couple’s children.

Meanwhile, the performer raised eyebrows when he shared a photo of himself wearing a necklace containing his girlfriend’s blood.

The jewelry was a gift from Jennifer’s Body star, according to the Bird Box actor.

“Actually, she was leaving town to shoot a movie.”

In May 2021, the rapper said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that “this was really new in our relationship.”

“I, too, didn’t have a passport.”

So she was leaving.

