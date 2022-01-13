Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Engagement Gets a Reaction from Fans

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for a year and a half and have been making headlines ever since.

On social media, fans are reacting to the engagement news and the proposal details.

Here’s what some of Fox’s and Machine Gun Kelly’s well-known friends are saying.

In the month of January,

Megan Fox was proposed to by Machine Gun Kelly on the 11th.

The two actors have been dating since they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in spring 2020.

On social media, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly revealed intimate details of the proposal.

A video clip of Fox’s hand flashing her engagement ring, a pear-shaped diamond and emerald set on a double band encrusted with diamonds, was posted to the musician’s Instagram account to announce the engagement.

“I know tradition dictates one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: an emerald (her birth stone) and a diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul to form the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

“11-11-2022,” wrote Machine Gun Kelly in the caption.

He proposed to Fox beneath a Banyan tree, which has a special meaning for them.

The Transformers star’s voice can be heard on Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall’s track “banyan tree (interlude),” and they both mentioned the tree in their engagement announcement.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Fox wrote on Instagram.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood on 11.22.”

Megan Fox (@meganfox) shared a post.

The news of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement has sparked outrage on social media.

The majority of people are congratulating the happy couple, while others tease them about their unusual relationship and proposal.

One fan commented on Fox’s post, “Y’all drank what?” in response to her mention of drinking each other’s blood.

Another fan pleaded, “Megan, marry me instead.”

“Is her last name still gonna be fox or is she like gonna change…?” a fan joked.

