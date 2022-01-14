Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Engagement: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Engaged: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Reactions

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and their famous friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were quick to react to the news! Here are the details of their proposal, their friendship with Kardashian and Barker, and how the latter reacted to the engagement.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s double wedding is getting closer to happening pic.twitter.comfNWpBOnhI0

Megan Fox was proposed to by Machine Gun Kelly in January.

After a year and a half of dating, I’m 11 years old.

The next day, the two stars revealed the proposal’s details on social media.

A video of Fox showing off her unique engagement ring, a pear-shaped diamond and emerald set on a double band encrusted with diamonds, was posted to the musician’s Instagram account.

In his caption, the singer elaborated on the significance of the two stones.

“I know tradition is one ring,” he wrote, “but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

” 1-11-2022

The Transformers star has previously mentioned having a twin flame relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and she hinted at it again in her Instagram announcement.

“And just like every lifetime before this one, and every lifetime after this one, I said yes,” Fox captioned a video clip of the proposal.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood on 1.11.22,” says the narrator.

In October 2021, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox are friends, and fans often compare the two famous couples.

On Fox’s engagement post, Kardashian left five red hearts.

“So happy for you guys!!!!” commented her sister Kim Kardashian West, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly’s best friend Pete Davidson.

On his Facebook page, Machine Gun Kelly received a lot of encouragement.

“F*** YESSSSS,” wrote Travis Barker, his frequent musical collaborator and Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé.

After the (hashtag)VMAs, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly pose.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have become fast friends with fellow…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged The double wedding with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is closer to becoming a reality pic.twitter.com/fNWpBOnhI0 — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) January 12, 2022