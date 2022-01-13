Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Wore the Same Outfit to Propose!

The world is understandably buzzing about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement, and there’s a lot to catch up on between understanding that the two drank each other’s blood to seal the deal and staring at the 35-year-old actress’ stunning ring.

But one detail that isn’t getting enough attention is that the 31-year-old rapper proposed to Kourtney Kardashian while wearing a black and white striped shirt that is nearly identical to the one that his best friend Travis Barker wore when he proposed to her in October 2021.

That’s exactly right.

Kelly and Barker, both 45, wore matching outfits before proposing to their respective loves.

Oh, and there’s more: Fox, 42, and Kardashian, 42, are also matched.

Both girls wore all-black dresses with an open back and have become fast friends through their now fiancés.

What a case of seeing double!

While it’s unclear whether the whole matchy-matchy thing was planned or just a bizarre coincidence, it’s safe to say that the internet is having a field day.

“Can anyone check if Pete Davidson has been seen shopping for a striped shirt?” a user joked, referring to the SNL comedian’s burgeoning romance with Kim Kardashian.

“Watch out for your man in a striped shirt,” one Twitter user warned, while another added, “I told y’all MGK was going to copy Travis.”

From PDA-filled red carpet moments to concert outings, the respective couples have spent a significant amount of time together over the last few months.

While Kelly and Barker have been friends for a long time, Fox and Kardashian, who recently co-starred in a Skims commercial, have become fast friends.

“In the last two months, Megan and Kourtney have become closer as friends.

In September 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They act like best friends when they’re together.”

“Kourtney has spent more time with Megan than she has with some of her sisters.”

It’s mostly because she and Travis are inseparable, and Travis and Machine Gun Kelly are close friends, so they usually invite their girlfriends to hang out with them.”

“As a group,” the source continued.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Seeing Double! Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Wore the Same Outfit to Pop the Question