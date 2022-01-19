Machine Gun Kelly Debunks a Megan Fox Engagement Rumor

Kelly debunks a rumor about his engagement to Megan Fox.

Despite the multiple perspectives, Machine Gun Kelly insists that the video of his proposal to Megan Fox was shot on his own phone.

There is no need for a film crew.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in front of a live audience when the Jennifer’s Body star posted a stylized video of the romantic event to Instagram on Jan.

12. Inventive+ phrasing

Despite the fact that the magical moment was captured from multiple angles, the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, is denying any claims that he enlisted the help of a professional.

“I just took a video of it on my phone.”

In a joint interview with his fiancée, MGK insisted, “It wasn’t like we had photographers or anything.”

“It was the same as if I had placed my phone in a cup.”

Despite Megan’s claim that she doesn’t “really look at social media,” the twin flames decided to share the video on Instagram to spread the word about their engagement.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, explained, “We released it to control the narrative.”

“As opposed to someone taking a weird cell phone photo of a ring on our hand and saying, ‘Whoa!'”

In January, he proposed.

11 in Puerto Rico, the same location where the two first fell in love on the set of Randall Emmett’s film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“He proposed to me,” the 35-year-old actress wrote alongside the video on her Instagram account.

“And I said yes, just as I had said yes in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will say yes in every lifetime after this one,” says the narrator.

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” she wrote at the end of her post.

MGK shared a close-up shot of her custom engagement ring on his own Instagram account.

Stephen Webster’s ring features a diamond and a Colombian emerald stone, symbolizing “two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

“The idea is that the ring can be separated into two rings,” the musician continued to Vogue.

“A magnet holds it together when it’s all put together.”

Then it forms an enigmatic heart.”

“The bands are thorns,” he explained.

So it hurts if she tries to take it off.

Love is a source of suffering!”

The edgy couple first made their relationship public in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Machine Gun Kelly Corrects a Rumor About His Engagement to Megan Fox