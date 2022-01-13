Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s stunning diamond and emerald engagement ring.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly has a unique meaning, just like their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t find Megan Fox a silver ring, so he had one made for her engagement.

According to the 31-year-old musician, who proposed to Megan on New Year’s Eve,

Just minutes after the Jennifer’s Body actress announced their engagement on social media, MGK took to Instagram to share a close-up of his bride-to-be’s new bling and explain the meaning behind the unique piece of jewelry he designed with famed British jeweler Stephen Webster.

Megan, 35, was caught on camera flashing a ring with two gemstones on her hand in a seven-second video.

Two entwined silver-colored bands held the jewels in place.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, began the caption with, “‘yes, in this life and every life,”

“I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love with.”

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” the singer continued.

“1-11-2022,” he wrote alongside the date of his proposal to the Transformers alum.

Megan shared a video of her man getting down on one knee while wearing a formal striped top and black pants on her Instagram page, giving fans a closer look at the proposal.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020,” she captioned the video.

“We demanded magic…

We had no idea how much pain we’d be in for in such a short, frantic period of time.

We were blissfully unaware of the effort and sacrifices that the relationship would entail, but we were enthralled by the love.

And there’s the karma.”

“After walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him a year and a half later,” Megan continued.

“And I said yes, just as I had in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will in every lifetime after this one.”

Till Death’s post came to a close…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)