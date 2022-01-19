Machine Gun Kelly says Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship isn’t comparable to Megan Fox’s.

Machine Gun Kelly says Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess aren’t comparing their relationships to Megan Fox’s.

There’s no need to hurry.

After the actor’s estranged wife, Megan Fox, announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are taking their romance “at their own pace,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan isn’t going to speed up when Brian proposes to Sharna,” the source says, adding that Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, are “not comparing their relationship” to other couples.

“[Brian] and Sharna are in love and committed to one another.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “very in love” with the professional dancer, according to a source, and the two are looking forward to their future together.

“I’m sure they’ve discussed marriage and future plans.”

Sharna, according to the insider, “seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner rather than later because she wants to start having children.”

“With all the Dancing With the Stars babies, she’s had baby fever, which is adorable to see.”

She’s looking forward to starting a family.”

Green, for one, is “not at that stage yet” as he concentrates on his professional career and his split from Fox.

A proposal will be made when the couple is ready, according to the source.

After ten years of marriage, the Anger Management alum announced his divorce from Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, in May 2020.

Following their involvement in Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox was photographed spending time with Kelly, 31.

Green, who has three children with Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, went public with Burgess in December 2020 after a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation.

Later, the Australian native reflected on her growing feelings for Green and whether the couple had discussed marriage.

“[Marriage] was a deal-breaker for me,” Burgess told Us exclusively in October 2021, calling their conversation the “grown-up thing” to do.

“It meant a lot to me that he was open to it.”

Even he mentioned it.

Yes, he said with the right person.

And, what a fairy tale, I want to marry and have children.

“As a result, I was in need of information.”

After being eliminated from season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary that month.

