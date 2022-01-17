Machine Gun Kelly’s Proposal Outfit is Credited to Foot Locker, and Fans Have Opinions

Machine Gun Kelly’s Proposal Outfit Is Credited to Foot Locker, and Fans Have Reactions

Since Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox, the internet has been buzzing about his, uhm, unusual wedding attire.

Instead of wearing a solid button-down or a tuxedo, the 31-year-old singer opted for a black and white striped shirt.

The look drew comparisons from Beetlejuice to a Foot Locker employee, to name a few.

It didn’t take long for the Broadway show based on the 1988 film and the shoe store to enter the conversation, but now fans are debating who deserves the claim to fame.

The official Twitter account for Beetlejuice on Broadway wrote, “We heard stripes and weddings are big this spring.” Foot Locker, on the other hand, re-shared a meme of the proposal that read, “When the foot locker employee finds an extra pair of the sold out shoes for you in the back.”

Take a look at the comments section, and it’s clear that fans are split on which side they should support.

“Why did I think it was Beetlejuice proposing?” one user wondered, while another added, “Lmao he does look like a foot locker employee.” “Nah, that’s Beetlejuice,” someone else added.

While Beetlejuice and Foot Locker memes ruled the internet, a meme based on the singer’s appearance was eerily similar to Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021.

While neither party has addressed the strange coincidence, it’s difficult to ignore.

For their engagement, not only did Barker and Kelly wear striped button downs, but Fox and Kardashian also wore backless back dresses.

Fans were naturally ecstatic about the match.

“Ladies, be wary of your man in a striped shirt,” one Twitter user warned.

“Can anyone check if Pete Davidson has been seen shopping for a striped shirt?” someone asked, referring to the Smartwater ambassador’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Kelly and Fox are known for wearing attention-getting outfits, so it’s not surprising.

