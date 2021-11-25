Maci Bookout, a teen mom, has been chastised for being ‘drunk’ on a date with her husband Taylor McKinney and attempting to SLEEP during dinner.

Maci Bookout, a teen mom, was chastised for being ‘drunk’ on her date with husband Taylor McKinney and attempting to SLEEP during dinner.

Viewers of Teen Mom OG chastised the 30-year-old for making “vicious” digs at Taylor before attempting to sleep in the restaurant.

Maci and Taylor began the segment by sitting at a posh restaurant and devouring their meals.

“Isn’t it strange how strangely quiet it is,” Taylor, 32, observed.

“Because I don’t have to get up and get someone some water or yell at someone for chewing with their mouth open,” Maci explained.

“I’m going to need earplugs for you eating that toast,” Taylor said after a loud bite into his food.

“There’s no quiet, soft way to eat those,” her husband retorted.

“Bless your heart,” Maci murmured after he dropped a piece on the table.

“Thought this was going to be a relaxing dinner,” Taylor said after a long awkward pause.

“I’m going to bed,” Maci said, leaning forward and resting her head on both arms on the table.

Her behavior perplexed viewers, with one on Reddit exclaiming, “Damn she looks miserable! And drunk!”

“She looks completely wasted and she’s being completely vicious,” another added.

“She’s completely inebriated.”

“It’s causing me secondhand embarrassment,” said a third.

“Poor Taylor, he’s a nice guy.”

She needs to put an end to her entitled little attitude and behavior.”

This isn’t the first time Maci has been chastised for her treatment of Taylor, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter named Jayde and a five-year-old son named Maverick.

The MTV star was recently chastised for yelling at Taylor after he asked a friend to pick up Jayde from school while Maci was sick in bed.

He called Maci’s friend to come get Jayde because he needed to pick up Maci’s 13-year-old son Bentley, and Maci was resting.

She confronted Taylor later, saying she didn’t like him “making decisions about the kids” without consulting her.

“Next time you have something to do, especially with our kids, either don’t do it or run it by me first,” Taylor said when Taylor asked how he should have handled the situation differently.

Maci’s argument was deemed “absurd” by critics, who demanded that the “ridiculous” reality star apologize to her husband.

Ryan Edwards, 33, is the father of the TV star’s third child, Bentley.

Bentley’s tense relationship with his father and stepmother Mackenzie, 25, has piqued the interest of fans.

The teen has begged Ryan in previous episodes to…

