Maci Bookout, a teen mom, posted a video of her (dollar)625K Tennessee mansion’s dramatic Christmas decorations.

Maci Bookout, a teen mom from Tennessee, posted a sweet holiday video of her dramatic Christmas decorations, which took place inside her (dollar)625K mansion.

Maci, 30, was in the spirit of the season as she decorated her indoor Christmas tree.

The Teen Mom OG moved her ladder around in the Instagram video as she decorated the twelve-foot tree with lights and other decorations.

While putting up the ornaments, the MTV star wore a grungy outfit and tied her long hair in a bow.

The “lights with full decorations” took Maci up to nine hours to complete.

“Short breaks for motherhood and meals” were also included in her schedule.

“What caption would fit this video?” the reality star also asked her 32-year-old husband, Taylor McKinney.

“He spit out some Ludacris lyrics for real,” Maci sarcastically wrote.

Ryan Andrews, 33, and Maci have a 12-year-old son named Bentley.

Jayde, six, and Maverick, five, live with Maci and Taylor.

Maci and Taylor purchased 48 acres of land in Cleveland, Tennessee, according to The Sun.

The property was described as a “serene country setting that offers just the right amount of privacy while still being convenient to town” on real estate websites.

“There’s a lot of wildlife and a lot of privacy at this country retreat.”

On the websites, potential buyers were encouraged to “build their dream home” on the property.

The mansion had cathedral ceilings, two stories of windows, a fireplace, a four-car garage, and more when it was built in 2007.

The kitchen featured granite countertops, a stainless steel sink, and appliances, which Maci used for filming her Teen Mom show.

The stairwell and fireplace were built with stones, and the backyard included a large in-ground pool.

In July 2018, the home was listed for (dollar)659,000.

Maci and Taylor sold their previous home and accepted an offer on their current one, which became a plot point on the MTV reality show.

A sneak peek of Maci yelling at her husband Taylor was recently released.

Taylor called Maci’s friend to ask if she could pick up their daughter Jayde from school because he needed to go pick up Bentley and his wife was sick, as seen in the teaser clip.

Maci was irritated by her husband’s decision to “make decisions about the kids” without consulting her.

“When I was sick the other day, Ashley called me and said, ‘Taylor called yesterday,’ and then you asked her to pick Jayde up from school because I was sick,” she explained.

“I understand what you’re trying to achieve, but…”

