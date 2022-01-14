Maci Bookout, a teen mom, says she can’t recall the last time she spoke to Ryan Edwards, her troubled ex-boyfriend and baby daddy.

Maci Bookout, a teen mom, admits she can’t recall the last time she spoke to Ryan Edwards, her troubled ex and baby daddy.

Maci Bookout, a teen mom, admitted she couldn’t “remember when she last spoke to” her troubled ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Ryan Edwards.

During the premiere of Family Reunion, Maci, 30, expressed her feelings about her ex-boyfriend Ryan.

Bentley, the MTV mom’s 13-year-old son, lives with her baby daddy.

During the premiere of the episode, the Teen Mom OG star revealed that she has been a part of the show for 13 years.

“Ryan is my oldest son’s biological father,” she explained.

Just before the reality star stormed out of the car, the former couple appeared to be yelling at each other in the video.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke to him,” Maci continued.

Bentley and his father have been estranged since his father’s long battle with substance abuse and stint in rehab in 2018.

Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, are the reality star’s children with her husband, Taylor McKinney, 32.

Maci and her co-star Leah Messer, 29, recently discussed pregnancy rumors that they are both secretly expecting another child.

Leah laughed off the rumors, but she did admit that “there have been” hostile comments.

“Listen, there’s only so many times you can say someone’s pregnant,” she continued.

Maci weighed in on the Teen Mom fan theories about her family growth.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it now,” she continued, “but at the same time, I’m like, how would I have 56 kids at this point?”

The TV star was referring to the numerous pregnancy rumors she had faced throughout her career.

Maci’s outfit choice recently sparked speculation among Teen Mom fans that she might be expecting a baby.

During a new Family Reunion scene, Maci was dressed in a baggy black shirt.

Fans speculated that she was attempting to hide her expanding stomach.

Maci considered what she hoped to gain from the reunion experience.

“I’m hoping to make some new friends and join the sisterhood,” she said.

“It’s just a lot of good memories.”

In September 2021, the TV personality first sparked pregnancy rumors.

She had shared a photo of a sonogram along with two baby onesies on her Instagram page.

“I was a surprise,” one outfit said.

“I was definitely a surprise,” said the other onesie.

The caption was the only other piece of information in the post, and it instructed Maci’s followers to click the link in her bio.

On that website, there was a brief entry stating that adoption appeared to be on the rise…

