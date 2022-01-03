Maci Bookout, a teen mom, shares a rare video of her two youngest children, Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with fans exclaiming how ‘precious’ they are.

Maci Bookout, a teen mom, shares a rare video of her two youngest children, Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with fans gushing about how ‘precious’ they are.

TEEN Mom Maci Bookout shared a rare video of her youngest children, Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, on TikTok, where her fans gushed about how “precious” they looked.

On TikTok, Maci, 30, demonstrated how the world has “two types of kids.”

Jayde explained what a rectangular prism was to the camera as “Exhibit A.”

“That time-out first-grader blew our minds,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote.

Maverick reveled in his ability to speak “dog” as “Exhibit B.”

“Thought this is the perfect introduction to the TikTok world,” Maci wrote in the caption.

Maci and her 32-year-old husband Taylor McKinney have a daughter named Jayde and a son named Maverick.

In the comments section, Teen Mom fans flocked to the two TikTok stars.

“Go Jayde! What a bright mind!” exclaimed one Teen Mom fan.

“Oh my god, Your kids are so adorable,” one Teen Mom fan wrote.

“I adore each of you.”

“So cute! Your babies are adorable!” exclaimed a third Teen Mom fan.

“She’s the cutest thing alive!” said a fourth person.

“‘I speak dog!’ He’s so excited about it, too!” said one commentator.

Bentley, Ryan Edwards’ 13-year-old son, is shared by Ryan Edwards and her ex-girlfriend Maci.

Bently’s grandparents, Jen and Larry, shared a rare photo of themselves during the holidays near the end of December 2021.

They were standing in front of the Christmas tree, posing in front of all of their festive decorations.

“Merry Christmas Eve!” Jen wrote in the comment section.

Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from MTV after a squabble with his baby mama Maci.

Larry previously revealed to The Sun in March 2021 that he and his wife Jen were fired from the MTV show.

Ryan and his parents suspected Maci of spreading lies about their family and accused her of keeping Bentley from them.

As Jen and Larry sat on a couch opposite Maci and Taylor during the reunion special, tensions rose.

“Ryan has never been there for him, but y’all put it on Bentley!” Taylor yelled angrily at Larry and Jen while arguing: “Ryan has never been there for him, but y’all put it on Bentley!”

Ryan’s father was enraged by the accusatory words, so he pushed himself off the couch and lunged at Taylor.

“Taylor, we’re not doing this,” Maci tried to defuse the situation by telling her husband.

Bentley’s grandfather told The Sun exclusively after the fight, “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network.”

It’s incredible.”

Send an email to [email protected] or give us a call.