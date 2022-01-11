Maci Bookout, a teen mom, wears a baggy black shirt in a new Family Reunion clip after fans believe she’s PREGNANT again.

Maci Bookout, a teen mom, wears a baggy black shirt in a new Family Reunion clip after fans believe she’s PREGNANT once more.

Maci Bookout, the star of TEEN Mom, wore a baggy black shirt in a new Family Reunion clip after fans assumed she was PREGNANT once more.

Three children have already been born to the 30-year-old.

Maci reflected on what she hoped to get out of the experience in a new teaser clip for Teen Mom Family Reunion.

“I hope to make some new friends, more sisters to join the sisterhood,” she said.

“It was just a lot of fun.”

The Teen Mom OG star went on to say that the spin-off will be the first time all of the franchise’s stars have worked together, and there’s no guarantee they’ll “get to do it again.”

Maci was dressed in a baggy black shirt in the clip, and she remained seated throughout her interview, which MTV fans will notice.

Some viewers may have assumed she was hiding a baby bump, as fans have speculated that she is expecting her fourth child.

Maci already has a 13-year-old son Bentley with ex Ryan Edwards, as well as a 6-year-old daughter Jayde and a 5-year-old son Maverick with husband Taylor McKinney.

In September, the long-running Teen Mom star sparked pregnancy rumors by posting a photo of a sonogram with two baby onesies to her Instagram page.

“I was a surprise,” read one outfit, while “I was definitely a surprise” read the other.

The caption, which instructed viewers to click the link in Maci’s bio, was the only other piece of information in the post.

Maci and Taylor’s adoption is still a possibility, according to that website’s short post.

In April, she pulled a similar stunt by posting a photo of a baby outfit and a sonogram belonging to 16 and Pregnant star Izabella Tovar.

In early March, Izabella shared the same photo, announcing that her baby would arrive in September 2021.

The photo’s caption, (hashtag)LinkInBio, directed Maci’s 4 million Instagram followers to an article about co-star Catelynn Lowell’s pregnancy.

Maci hinted at her possible pregnancy with a screenshot from the Teen Mom Vacation teaser trailer earlier this month.

“Since everyone’s talking, I am happy to CONFIRM my PREGNANCY news!” she captioned the photo, addressing the rumors.

Although CelebBuzz revealed details about the pregnancy rumors, fans assumed Maci had confirmed she was expecting.

“It appears the rumors are popping up again so… to settle the score — no, Maci is NOT pregnant,” a source close to Maci told CelebBuzz.

“No, she is not sporting a baby bump in the upcoming Teen…,” the insider continued.

