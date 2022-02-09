Mackenzie Edwards, the wife of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, appears in a rare video and discusses ‘being comfortable in your own skin.’

Mackenzie Edwards, wife of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, resurfaces in a rare video and talks about ‘being comfortable in your own skin.’

“Repeat after me, ladies: Gorgeous, gorgeous girls, do not let Testosterone Terrys intimidate or dictate our time at the gym,” the pony-tailed MTV reality star says while sitting in the car, wearing a nose ring, aviator sunglasses, and a red sweatshirt.

“Today is not a day for intimidation,” she wrote.

“It’s taken me a long time to feel at ease in my own skin!”

“It’s no secret that going to the gym can make you feel strange.

“Especially those who act as if they own the place!”

“Don’t let a person, place, or thing have that kind of power over you!”

“We don’t have to let anyone intimidate us without our permission.”

“You go, girls!”

Fans reacted positively.

“Yes! Take up space, women!” one commenter said.

“I go to the gym 5 days a week….walk in there like the beast you are,” another poster wrote.

“They all look so ridiculous walking around like that.”

“When we are confident in ourselves and have the stank attitude of I don’t give a f**k, they are intimidated by us women.”

“Show up and show out,” says the narrator.

“Women, you’ve got this!”

“I often feel intimidated, but no longer!” one supporter added.

Mackenzie revealed her darkened locks in an Instagram Story last month.

In a car selfie, the Teen Mom star flaunted her ‘do while smiling for the camera.

Before tagging her hairstylist, she wrote, “My girl took me to the dark side and I’m here for it hunniiiii.”

That wasn’t the only difference: Mackenzie lost a lot of weight in December.

In a rare photo, the mother of three flaunted her toned figure in a white T-shirt and skintight black leggings.

In the photo, the MTV star is holding a sign for the Hotworx fitness studio to promote it.

Fans flocked to the comments section to applaud her progress, with one writing, “Girl you look amazing!”

“I seriously have to do a double-take @mackedwards95 is that you?? Dang girl what is your secret I swear you’re so healthy and thin,” one person commented.

Mackenzie revealed last summer that she was working hard on her fitness and nutrition regimen after welcoming daughter Stella Rhea in January 2020.

What’s the secret to her success?

“Gluten-free, did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs,” she explained to a follower who inquired about her daily eating habits.

She went on to say that she’s been eating “specific macros” and lifting heavy weights to get in shape.

