Mackenzie Edwards, the wife of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, has debuted a dramatic new hair color.

Mackenzie Edwards, wife of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, has debuted a dramatic new hair color.

MACKENZIE Edwards debuted a dramatic transformation in her appearance with a new hair color.

Following a focus on fitness and nutrition, the Teen Mom OG star recently documented her significant weight loss.

Mackenzie, 25, shared a photo of her newly dyed dark hair on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

In a car selfie, the reality star flaunted her new brunette hair and smiled for the camera.

“My girl took me to the dark side and I’m here for it hunniiii,” the TV personality captioned her photo, before tagging her hairstylist.

Mackenzie’s hair was transformed yet again after she revealed her major weight loss last month.

In a rare photo, the mother of three flaunted her toned figure in a white T-shirt and skintight black leggings.

In the photo, the MTV star is holding a sign for the Hotworx fitness studio, which she is promoting.

“Girl you look amazing!” wrote one of her fans in the comments section.

“I seriously have to do a double-take @mackedwards95 is that you?? Dang girl what is your secret I swear you’re so healthy and thin,” someone else commented.

Mackenzie revealed last summer that she was working hard on her fitness and nutrition after welcoming her daughter Stella Rhea in January 2020.

Aside from Stella, Mackenzie and her husband Ryan have a two-year-old son named Jagger, as well as a son named Hudson from a previous marriage.

Ryan has a 12-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout.

Mackenzie recently stated that her children motivated her to get up in the morning and started her weight loss journey.

“Why do you want to be a better you? Or why don’t you? Why do you fight for what you believe in?” she wrote.

“These are questions that we must all answer.

It is up to us to decide why we want to do things in the first place.

“My family and children are my ‘why.’

Make an effort to improve.

Be a better person.

Make an effort to be yourself.

“That is my ‘why,'” says the author.

Fans bombarded her with messages asking for more details on her weight loss and the process.

“Gluten-free, did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs,” she told one of her followers who inquired about her daily eating habits.

She went on to say that she’s been eating “specific macros” and lifting heavy weights to get in shape.

Mackenzie also stated that teaching her daughter to have a healthy relationship with herself and food is “definitely important” to her.

MTV fans couldn’t believe how “extremely different” Mackenzie looks now compared to when she first appeared on the show…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.