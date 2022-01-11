Mackenzie McKee, a teen mom, claims MTV lied to her to keep her out of the Family Reunion show, then deletes her Instagram account.

Mackenzie McKee, a teen mom, claims MTV lied to her to keep her out of the Family Reunion show, and then deletes her Instagram account.

The reality star went on a rant about how she felt “hurt” by the network’s treatment of her, saying she didn’t “deserve to be lied to.”

Mackenzie shared her final thoughts on the snub in a series of Instagram Stories before exiting the platform.

“My inbox is flooded with overwhelming messages, and social media has been a rough go this week,” she wrote in response to fans’ comments.

“What people don’t realize is that I am not in any way harmed, and I am not a part of anything.”

“But the fact that MTV lied to me about it all hurts.”

And I had to learn about it through social media.

“It’s not the OGs’ fault in the least, and they had no say in the matter.”

Mackenzie went on to say that she was the one who caused the situation to spiral out of control.

“I’d change things if I could go back in time.”

I tried far too hard to correct my error, and a certain someone never deserved to be included in this shambles.

“Whether you like me or not, none of us deserve to be deceived by creative.”

This entire situation has been blown out of proportion for over a year, and I bear responsibility for how it all transpired.

“I never intended for this to end the way it did.”

And I never expected being the new girl to end up like this.”

“Learning to stop reading comments sent my way and acting on them or letting them affect my mental health has been challenging,” she said in her message, apologizing to everyone who got caught up in the drama writing.

“I’ve been irritated by people comparing their mistakes.

But my final words are merely an apology to everyone who was a part of my blunder.

Because of me, and I have never intended to cause anyone any harm or pain.”

Mackenzie’s abrupt signoff from the platform was noticed by Teen Mom Chatter, who took a screenshot of her inactive page.

“As of tonight, (hashtag)MackenzieMcKee has taken her Instagram page down,” they wrote.

With the upcoming reunion that she claims she was not invited to and was misled about (hashtag)TeenMom (hashtag)TeenMomOG,” I assume she is taking a mental health break.

The fan page also shared screenshots of Instagram Qandamp;As with fans conducted by fellow Teen Mom stars Jade Cline and Cheyenne Floyd, claiming that no one was intentionally left out…

