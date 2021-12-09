Mackenzie McKee, a teen mom, pays emotional tribute to her late mother Angie on the second anniversary of her death.

On the second anniversary of her mother’s death, Mackenzie McKee pays an emotional tribute to her late mother Angie.

On the second anniversary of her mother Angie Douthit’s tragic death from cancer, teen mom Mackenzie McKee paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to her late mother.

Mackenzie, 26, took to Instagram to share a touching collection of photos of her late mother.

Mackenzie leaned the side of her head against Angie’s forehead as they smiled at the camera in the first emotional photo.

Jaxie, 7, the Teen Mom OG star’s daughter, planted a kiss on her grandmother’s cheek in the next sweet photo.

“It’s been the most difficult two years of my life not having you to guide me,” Mackenzie wrote.

“You are such a light in this world,” the reality star said of her mother.

Mackenzie concluded by reminding her audience to “always be kind.”

Mackenzie has three children with her husband Josh: Gannon, 9, Jaxie, and Broncs, 4.

Mackenzie used social media in December 2020 to mark the first anniversary of her mother’s death.

The TV personality shared a slew of photos from before and during Angie’s illness on her Instagram account.

“One year ago today, I watched you take your final breath on this planet,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s been a year since I’ve used any of my glues.

Have you ever attempted to mend a shattered glass object without the use of glue?

“That’s how I felt this year.”

I grew more than I’d ever grown before.

I cried more than ever, and on many days I didn’t even get out of bed, but I also fought harder than ever to do and be better.”

“Thank you for never losing faith in me,” she continued.

Thank you for caring about me.

Thank you for reminding me that I matter and that I should reach for the stars until the day you left this world.”

“Every day, I try to make you proud,” the TV star concluded.

And thank you for using your final days on this planet to inspire the rest of the world.

Momma bear, you will be missed.”

The Teen Mom star posted a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot on TikTok at the beginning of December.

The MTV mom posed as the camera snapped away after getting her makeup done on her face.

“I was told to show up and have fun,” the caption said.

Emmy Meli’s song I Am Woman was playing in the background.

“Learn to find your self-worth in how God sees you,” Makenzie wrote.

For this world, he chose YOU.

“Our self-worth is not to be determined by others,” the article concluded.

“You didn’t go to the Teen Mom family reunion?” a fan wondered in the comments.

“I was not invited,” she said.

